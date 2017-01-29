Crowd generic

Leyton Orient name Danny Webb as new manager following Andy Edwards departure

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient promote Danny Webb to the role of manager until the end of the season after Andy Edwards left to take up a post at the Football Association.
The 33-year-old will be tasked with keeping the O's in the Football League after they dropped into the League Two relegation places on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

Webb, who was appointed Orient first-team coach this summer, became assistant manager when Edwards was appointed on November 23 and has now been given a second promotion in quick succession.

Edwards confirmed earlier on Sunday that he was leaving the club after just two months in the hotseat.

"It is with regret that I have made the decision to stand down as manager of Leyton Orient FC," Edwards said in a statement.

"I have been offered and duly accepted a role working within the coaching department of the Football Association.

"I thank the chairman for the opportunity to manage the team and I thank all staff, players and supporters for the backing that they have given to me in my time here - I wish Leyton Orient every success in the challenge ahead and in the longer-term future."

Webb's first game in charge will be the visit of promotion-chasing Carlisle United to the Matchroom Stadium this weekend.

Gillingham manager Andy Hessenthaler looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Gillingham at Sixfields Stadium on October 30, 2010
