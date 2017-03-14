Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha denies player input

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha denies that Claudio Ranieri was sacked as head coach of the Foxes under the orders of senior players at the club.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has firmly denied suggestions that Claudio Ranieri was sacked as head coach of the Foxes under the orders of senior players at the club.

Leicester parted with Ranieri in February, despite the fact that the Italian had led the club to a spectacular Premier League title last season.

It was reported that input from senior players played a key role in Ranieri losing his job, but Srivaddhanaprabha has insisted that the decision to change managers was made at board level and with the view to fighting off the threat of relegation.

"Not a chance. The news that some players come in and ask the owner to fire the manager - impossible. If you run the business you should understand that, if employees or a director come and ask if you will fire that manager - if I'm that kind of owner - that's lame. They talk about this because they just don't have anything else to pick on us," Srivaddhanaprabha told reporters.

"We want to ensure that we're 100% staying (in the Premier League), but his new method (changing tactics) to improve the team was not working. Players don't understand how to play and need time to adjust. The results were not what this town and also the world were expecting.

"I spoke since last year that Leicester could be in relegation battle this season because this is football, always uncertain. But certainly I made this team to be 'a team' and try to make it the best."

"We knew that some change will shock the players and lead them to fight more. In my view, the manager has to rely on his results. Some were champions last year, then ended up sixth and got fired."

Craig Shakespeare, who has been appointed Leicester's head coach until the end of the season, has overseen back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City in the Premier League.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Read Next:
Shakespeare not looking past summer
>
View our homepages for Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare appointed Leicester City boss until end of season
 Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater delighted with Craig Shakespeare appointment
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare not looking beyond end of season
Shakespeare: 'CL tie is special occasion'Shakespeare 'to lead Foxes until end of season'Lawrence: 'Leicester have not been in touch'Leicester keen on former Leverkusen boss?Ranieri 'turned down Wolfsburg job'
Shakespeare 'to keep Leicester job until summer'Drinkwater tips Shakespeare for Leicester jobMorgan: 'Positive mood since Ranieri exit'Shakespeare: 'Mahrez returning to old form'Shakespeare to hold Leicester talks next week
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 