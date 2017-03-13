Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Craig Shakespeare not looking beyond end of season

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that he is not looking beyond the end of the season having been handed the job for the remainder of the campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 13:30 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that he is not looking beyond the end of the current campaign having been appointed as Claudio Ranieri's successor until the summer.

The 53-year-old has seen an immediate upturn in form during his time in caretaker charge, with back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City lifting the Premier League champions out of the relegation zone.

The club yesterday confirmed that Shakespeare would remain in charge until the end of the season, and he is not yet considering his future beyond that point.

"For me how you treat and talk to people is so important. Man management is a real big component, of course there will be decisions that have to be made but as long as you explain it to people players will be happy with that," he told reporters.

"I'm not looking beyond this season. We have massive games coming up and we have to focus on that. We will have plenty of time in the summer to take stock and evaluate things then."

Leicester host Sevilla on Tuesday night looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Read Next:
Lawrence: 'Leicester have not been in touch'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare not looking beyond end of season
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare appointed Leicester City boss until end of season
 Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater delighted with Craig Shakespeare appointment
Shakespeare 'to lead Foxes until end of season'Lawrence: 'Leicester have not been in touch'Leicester keen on former Leverkusen boss?Ranieri 'turned down Wolfsburg job'Shakespeare 'to keep Leicester job until summer'
Drinkwater tips Shakespeare for Leicester jobMorgan: 'Positive mood since Ranieri exit'Shakespeare: 'Mahrez returning to old form'Shakespeare to hold Leicester talks next weekShakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 