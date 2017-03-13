Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that he is not looking beyond the end of the season having been handed the job for the remainder of the campaign.

The 53-year-old has seen an immediate upturn in form during his time in caretaker charge, with back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City lifting the Premier League champions out of the relegation zone.

The club yesterday confirmed that Shakespeare would remain in charge until the end of the season, and he is not yet considering his future beyond that point.

"For me how you treat and talk to people is so important. Man management is a real big component, of course there will be decisions that have to be made but as long as you explain it to people players will be happy with that," he told reporters.

"I'm not looking beyond this season. We have massive games coming up and we have to focus on that. We will have plenty of time in the summer to take stock and evaluate things then."

Leicester host Sevilla on Tuesday night looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.