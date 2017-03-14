Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side have a "great opportunity" to progress from their Champions League last 16 tie with Sevilla.

The Foxes will go into the second leg at the King Power Stadium looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit, with Jamie Vardy's away goal in the reverse fixture giving the Premier League champions genuine hope of continuing their European run.

The match will be Shakespeare's first in charge since it was confirmed he would be kept on until at least the end of the season, and the 53-year-old is "excited" about the prospect of overseeing his first Champions League game.

"We knew by getting the away goal it gave us a great opportunity. It'll be a special occasion and the atmosphere will be electric. We're not going to be open but I want to play on the front foot," he told reporters.

"I'm quite calm and collected. Hopefully I'll stay calm so the players aren't over-emotional. Of course I'll be excited. We have to compete for the 90 minutes or extra-time. I didn't see the Barcelona game (versus Paris Saint-Germain) but I saw the result."

Leicester have won their two previous games under Shakespeare's management, both by a 3-1 scoreline.