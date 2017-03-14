Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Danny Drinkwater delighted with Craig Shakespeare appointment

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater believes that Craig Shakespeare will prove to be a "great appointment" having landed the manager's job until the end of the season.
Monday, March 13, 2017

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has said that Craig Shakespeare is a "great appointment" as manager until the end of the season.

Shakespeare oversaw back-to-back 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City during a caretaker spell in charge, earning him the job as Claudio Ranieri's successor for the remainder of the campaign.

The 53-year-old's first game in charge since his appointment was confirmed will be the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Sevilla - a match Drinkwater ranks as one of the biggest in the club's history.

"It's a great appointment. It's a good fit. We haven't got much time to turn things around but there's no better person for the job. I don't think it's changed an awful lot. He needs to take control more as manager. Any changes he's made have been positive for the players," he told reporters.

"He's been a pleasure to work with as manager – but he's taken different roles as a coach. Maybe more of a step back than he is now but he worked both roles as good as each other. He helps us enjoy the football. Just enjoy your football. Work hard, do the simple things and the rest will shine through.

"It's one of the biggest games in the club's history tomorrow. A massive thing for me is hearing the music before kickoff. There's not really a bigger stage in club football."

Leicester welcome Sevilla to the King Power Stadium looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

