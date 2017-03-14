Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Porto
 

Team News: Juventus make four changes ahead of Porto clash

Claudio Marchisio of Juventus FC celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus make four changes as they welcome Porto to Turin in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Juventus have made four changes to their starting XI ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Porto at the Juventus Arena.

Alex Sandro, Claudio Marchisio, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic replace Kwadwo Asamoah, who drops out of the squad, and Andrea Barzagli, Miralem Pjanic and Marko Pjaca, who all make the bench.

Giorgio Chiellini missed Juve's 2-1 Serie A win over AC Milan on Friday night due to a muscle injury, but he is deemed fit enough to be named by Massimiliano Allegri among the substitutes.

There is one change for the visitors from Friday's 4-0 win at Arouca, as Brazilian defender Alex Telles misses out due to his red card in the first leg.

This means that Miguel Layun makes Porto's starting XI as Nuno Espirito Santo bids to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit in the tie.

Juventus: Buffon, Dani Alves, Benatia, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Marchisio, Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain
Subs: Neto, Chiellini, Barzagli, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Pjanic, Pjaca

Porto: Casillas, Pereira, Marcano, Layun, Felipe, Brahimi, Andre, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Silva, Soares
Subs: Sa, Boly, Neves, Herrera, Jota, Otavio, Depoitre

Follow all the action from the Juventus Arena with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Juventus' Spanish forward Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Round of 16, second-leg UEFA Champions League football match against Borussia Dortmund on March 18, 2015
Alvaro Morata 'misses' Juventus
>
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
 Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Friuli on January 17, 2016
Paulo Dybala: 'No club bigger than Juventus'
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
 Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Porto youngster Diogo Dalot 'on Barcelona, Real Madrid radar'
