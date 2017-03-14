Juventus make four changes as they welcome Porto to Turin in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

Juventus have made four changes to their starting XI ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Porto at the Juventus Arena.

Alex Sandro, Claudio Marchisio, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic replace Kwadwo Asamoah, who drops out of the squad, and Andrea Barzagli, Miralem Pjanic and Marko Pjaca, who all make the bench.

Giorgio Chiellini missed Juve's 2-1 Serie A win over AC Milan on Friday night due to a muscle injury, but he is deemed fit enough to be named by Massimiliano Allegri among the substitutes.

There is one change for the visitors from Friday's 4-0 win at Arouca, as Brazilian defender Alex Telles misses out due to his red card in the first leg.

This means that Miguel Layun makes Porto's starting XI as Nuno Espirito Santo bids to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit in the tie.

Juventus: Buffon, Dani Alves, Benatia, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Marchisio, Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain

Subs: Neto, Chiellini, Barzagli, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Pjanic, Pjaca

Porto: Casillas, Pereira, Marcano, Layun, Felipe, Brahimi, Andre, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Silva, Soares

Subs: Sa, Boly, Neves, Herrera, Jota, Otavio, Depoitre

Follow all the action from the Juventus Arena with Sports Mole's live match commentary.