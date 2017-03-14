Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Porto

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Juventus and Porto.
Juventus will enter the second leg as the firm favourites to advance into the quarter-finals after winning 2-0 when the pair met in Portugal last month.
No team has ever progressed having lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie by a 2-0 scoreline on home soil.
Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Turin below.
FORZA BIANCONERI! ⚪️⚫️ #JuveFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/3xq2IQj8Ew— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 14, 2017
© Getty Images
© AFP
JUVE: Buffon; Alves, Benatia, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
PORTO: Casillas; Maxi, Felipe, Marcano, Layun; Danilo, Andre, Oliver, Brahimi; Silva, Soares
© AFP