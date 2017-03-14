Live Commentary: Juventus vs. Porto

Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Juventus and Porto.

Juventus will enter the second leg as the firm favourites to advance into the quarter-finals after winning 2-0 when the pair met in Portugal last month.

No team has ever progressed having lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie by a 2-0 scoreline on home soil.

Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Turin below.


7.35pmPorto have only made it past the round of 16 in one of their last six Champions League campaigns (2014-15), although they have been in the quarter-finals of the European Cup on seven previous occasions. Worryingly for the Portuguese side, however, they have only won one of the six UEFA competition ties in which they lost the home first leg. Kickoff is fast approaching in Turin!

7.32pmAs for Porto, the Portuguese giants will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 win over Arouca at the weekend. Since losing to Juventus, they have scored 12 times in three league victories, which has seen them top the Primeira Liga table ahead of Benfica. At home, things are going well for Porto, but it does appear that their Champions League journey for this season will end tonight.

7.28pm

7.25pmRoma and Napoli are chasing Juventus down in Serie A, but it does appear that the reigning champions are closing on yet another league title. With that in mind, a lot of focus can be placed on the Champions League this season and there is a genuine feeling that the Italian giants could challenge for their first European Cup since 1996 and just their third trophy overall.

7.22pmJuventus are on a 20-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition, however, which dates back to a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in 2013. They will also enter this game off the back of an important 2-1 victory over AC Milan in Serie A at the weekend, which stretched their home winning run in the league to 31 matches. It is very difficult to make a case for Porto in Turin tonight.

7.18pmThe Italians actually only won one of their three home games in the group stage of the competition, but a total of 14 points from six fixtures saw them finish three points clear at the top of Group H. It was the first time since the 2012-13 campaign that Juventus topped their Champions League section, which is an indication of their underachievement in this competition in recent seasons.

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015© Getty Images


7.15pmJuventus were knocked out by Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition last season, but they have won all 36 of the UEFA competition ties where they triumphed in the first leg away from home. It would be one of the shocks of the season across Europe if the home side did not finish the job tonight, and they are seen as serious challengers to lift the Champions League this season.

7.12pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just over 30 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Turin. The atmosphere, meanwhile, is already brilliant. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts Juventus. The Italian champions are bidding to reach their 10th Champions League quarter-final, but only their third in the last seven attempts.

7.08pmAs for Porto, full-back Alex Telles is suspended after picking up a red card in the first leg, which has opened up a spot in the team for the experienced Mexican Miguel Layun. Oliver Torres and Andre Andre, meanwhile, are also handed starts by head coach Nuno Espirito. Hector Herrera is among those to drop to the bench, which also includes in-demand youngster Ruben Neves.

Oliver Torres for Porto on January 15, 2015© AFP


7.05pmAs expected, Leonardo Bonucci starts tonight after missing the first leg following a disagreement with head coach Max Allegri. Fellow centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, however, is still struggling with a muscular problem and only makes the bench. Miralem Pjanic has also been left on the bench as Allegri selects an attacking team which includes Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic.

7.02pmTEAMS!

JUVE: Buffon; Alves, Benatia, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

PORTO: Casillas; Maxi, Felipe, Marcano, Layun; Danilo, Andre, Oliver, Brahimi; Silva, Soares


6.58pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Turin. Both teams were in league action on Friday night – Juventus beating AC Milan 2-1 in Serie A, and Porto winning 4-0 at Arouca. Let's run through the two XIs that will start tonight...

6.55pmNo team – in 13 previous instances – has ever progressed having lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie by a 2-0 scoreline on home soil. Barcelona created history in this competition last week, however, and Porto will be looking to draw inspiration from that performance. That being said, it is still a mammoth task against a Juventus team that are just so strong in this stadium.

Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring with a fag up his nose during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016© AFP


6.52pmHaving seen Porto off in the first leg, Juventus are now unbeaten against the Portuguese side in four matches. The Italians recorded a 3-1 home win when they met in the group stage of the 2001-02 Champions League, while they drew 0-0 in the away match. Juventus also overcame Porto in the 1984 Cup Winners' Cup final courtesy of a 2-1 win. It has been pretty much one-way traffic in this fixture.

6.49pmAs mentioned, Juventus will enter the second leg tonight in a commanding position after scoring two unanswered goals at the Estadio Do Dragao on February 22. The two teams were level entering the final 20 minutes of action, but Marko Pjaca scored Juventus' first in the 72nd minute, before full-back Dani Alves scored a second two minutes later as the visitors secured a 2-0 win.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Turin as Juventus welcome Porto for the second leg of their last-16 clash. Porto have a massive task on their hands tonight after losing the first leg 2-0 on home soil last month. Will it be a comfortable progression for the Italian champions, or can Porto cause a shock by eliminating the Old Lady? Stay tuned to find out!

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Friuli on January 17, 2016
Your Comments
