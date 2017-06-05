Crowd generic

Hull City

Leonid Slutsky 'to be appointed Hull City boss'

CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Hull City are close to appointing former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss Leonid Slutsky as their new manager.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 16:39 UK

Hull City are reportedly on the verge of appointing former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss Leonid Slutsky as their new manager.

Slutsky, 46, has been without a job since leaving CSKA Moscow in December, and it is understood that he has been living in London since early 2017 as he looked a position in the Premier League.

According to The Mirror, Slutsky has emerged as the favourite to replace Marco Silva at the KCOM Stadium, with the Tigers' owners believing that the Russian is the ideal candidate to lead the club back into the top flight.

Slutsky led CSKA to three league titles and two Russian Cups in four years, while he also managed Russia between 2015 and 2016 as he combined both jobs in a unique situation.

Hull were relegated to the Championship for the 2017-18 campaign after finishing 18th in the Premier League table last term.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leonid Slutsky, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Hull City's Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Andrew Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull City future'
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky 'to be appointed Hull City boss'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?
Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?Lambert in running for Hull City job?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?Watford confirm Marco Silva appointment
Report: Silva in advanced Watford talksHull chief 'respects' Marco Silva decisionHull City confirm Marco Silva departureMarco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Palace 'turn attention to Marco Silva'
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
 