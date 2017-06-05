A report claims that Hull City are close to appointing former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss Leonid Slutsky as their new manager.

Slutsky, 46, has been without a job since leaving CSKA Moscow in December, and it is understood that he has been living in London since early 2017 as he looked a position in the Premier League.

According to The Mirror, Slutsky has emerged as the favourite to replace Marco Silva at the KCOM Stadium, with the Tigers' owners believing that the Russian is the ideal candidate to lead the club back into the top flight.

Slutsky led CSKA to three league titles and two Russian Cups in four years, while he also managed Russia between 2015 and 2016 as he combined both jobs in a unique situation.

Hull were relegated to the Championship for the 2017-18 campaign after finishing 18th in the Premier League table last term.