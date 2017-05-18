Watford are reportedly considering a move for Hull City manager Marco Silva in the close season.

The 39-year-old penned a short-term deal at the KCOM Stadium at the turn of the year but, despite his best efforts, could not keep the Tigers in the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese is being held in high esteem due to his impressive work with a team short on resources and, as a result, is thought to be on the radar of several teams in the Premier League and overseas.

According to The Mirror, the Hornets are looking to swoop for Silva ahead of current manager Walter Mazzarri leaving Vicarage Road at the end of the season.

Former Russia head coach Leonid Slutsky is also thought to be a potential candidate for the Watford job, while Silva has also been linked with Southampton and West Ham United.