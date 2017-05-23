Watford are reportedly considering whether to move for former Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt as they look to fill their vacant managerial role.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen in February, but it appears that he is being considered for a move to English football.

According to The Independent, the Watford hierarchy have made Schmidt their first choice to replace Walter Mazzarri, who has left the Hornets after just one year at Vicarage Road.

His style of play and failure to speak fluent English were two reasons why he did not keep his job at the Premier League outfit, but his positive tactics and ability to communicate in English are factors which could benefit Schmidt should he show an interest in taking over at Watford.

Schmidt has enjoyed successful spells in his previous two roles, with the league and cup double being achieved during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and 62 matches being won during his 128-game period at Leverkusen.

Claudio Ranieri and Leonid Slutsky have also been linked with the position.