Roger Schmidt in running for Watford job?

Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olimpico Stadium on November 4, 2015
Watford are reportedly considering whether to move for former Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt as they look to fill their vacant managerial role.
Roger Schmidt has reportedly emerged as a potential target of managerless Watford.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen in February, but it appears that he is being considered for a move to English football.

According to The Independent, the Watford hierarchy have made Schmidt their first choice to replace Walter Mazzarri, who has left the Hornets after just one year at Vicarage Road.

His style of play and failure to speak fluent English were two reasons why he did not keep his job at the Premier League outfit, but his positive tactics and ability to communicate in English are factors which could benefit Schmidt should he show an interest in taking over at Watford.

Schmidt has enjoyed successful spells in his previous two roles, with the league and cup double being achieved during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and 62 matches being won during his 128-game period at Leverkusen.

Claudio Ranieri and Leonid Slutsky have also been linked with the position.

Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on November 1, 2015
Watford add names to managerial shortlist?
