Watford add Stefano Pioli, Leonid Slutsky to managerial shortlist?

Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on November 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Watford reportedly add Stefano Pioli and Leonid Slutsky to their managerial shortlist as they look to replace Walter Mazzarri.
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Watford have reportedly added more names to their managerial shortlist as they look for a replacement for Walter Mazzarri.

On Wednesday, the Hornets announced that Mazzarri would depart Vicarage Road after Sunday's Premier League fixture with Manchester City after winning just 12 of his 40 matches in charge.

Claudio Ranieri and Marco Silva have already been linked with the position but according to the London Evening Standard, both Stefano Pioli and Leonid Slutsky are also under consideration.

Pioli was recently sacked by Inter Milan after just 27 matches, but he has managed over 500 games back in Italy and is also a target of Fiorentina.

Slutsky's career has been spent in Russia, with the 47-year-old having spent the last eight years with either CSKA Moscow or the national team.

Watford are looking to make their 11th appointment since Aidy Boothroyd left the club in November 2008.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
