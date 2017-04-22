Team News: Three changes for Terriers

Huddersfield Town make three changes for the visit of promotion rivals Fulham.

Collin Quaner continues up front after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Easter Monday, while Jonathan Hogg comes in for Elias Kachunga alongside Rajiv van La Parra and Joe Lolley as attacking backup.

Philip Billing returns after two games out with a groin injury as partner for Aaron Mooy in defensive midfield, with Dean Whitehead dropping to the bench, while Tommy Smith is preferred to Martin Cranie at right-back alongside Michael Hefele, Christopher Schindler and Chris Lowe in the back four.

Elsewhere, Izzy Brown is named among the substitutes after more than a month out with a knee injury.

Fulham, meanwhile, are unchanged following the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Monday that saw them edge into the playoffs on goal difference.

Sone Aluko, Floyd Ayite and youngster Ryan Sessegnon continue up front, supported by Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen in midfield.

The back four of Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Kalas, Tim Ream and Scott Malone is unchanged ahead of Marcus Bettinelli between the sticks.

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon starts the game among the substitutes, having returned to action from the bench against Villa following surgery on a broken jaw.

Huddersfield Town: Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Billing, Mooy; Hogg, van La Parra, Lolley; Quaner

Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Scannell, Cranie, Wells, Brown

Fulham: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Cairney, McDonald, Johansen; Aluko, Ayite, Sessegnon

Subs: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Parker, Piazon, Kebano, Cyriac