Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-1
Fulham
Lowe (4' pen.)
LIVE
Malone (16')

Team News: Three changes for Terriers

Philip Billing in action during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town make three changes for the visit of promotion rivals Fulham.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 14:44 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has made three changes for the visit of promotion rivals Fulham this afternoon.

Collin Quaner continues up front after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Easter Monday, while Jonathan Hogg comes in for Elias Kachunga alongside Rajiv van La Parra and Joe Lolley as attacking backup.

Philip Billing returns after two games out with a groin injury as partner for Aaron Mooy in defensive midfield, with Dean Whitehead dropping to the bench, while Tommy Smith is preferred to Martin Cranie at right-back alongside Michael Hefele, Christopher Schindler and Chris Lowe in the back four.

Elsewhere, Izzy Brown is named among the substitutes after more than a month out with a knee injury.

Fulham, meanwhile, are unchanged following the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Monday that saw them edge into the playoffs on goal difference.

Sone Aluko, Floyd Ayite and youngster Ryan Sessegnon continue up front, supported by Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen in midfield.

The back four of Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Kalas, Tim Ream and Scott Malone is unchanged ahead of Marcus Bettinelli between the sticks.

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon starts the game among the substitutes, having returned to action from the bench against Villa following surgery on a broken jaw.

Huddersfield Town: Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Billing, Mooy; Hogg, van La Parra, Lolley; Quaner
Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Scannell, Cranie, Wells, Brown

Fulham: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Cairney, McDonald, Johansen; Aluko, Ayite, Sessegnon
Subs: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Parker, Piazon, Kebano, Cyriac

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43256125549681
4Reading44248126159280
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds4422101256421476
6Leeds UnitedLeeds442281456411574
7Fulham4420131178552373
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Derby CountyDerby441713144946364
10Brentford4417101770601061
11Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
12Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
13Barnsley441513166160158
14Aston Villa431513154546-158
15Ipswich TownIpswich441317144853-556
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
17Queens Park RangersQPR44149214959-1051
18Bristol City441310215663-749
19Burton Albion441213194457-1349
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest441210225668-1246
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4447333796-5919
> Full Version
