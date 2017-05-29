Crowd generic

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward plays down goalkeeping 'heroics'

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward plays down his role in helping the club win the Championship playoff final.
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward has played down his role in sending the club up to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, was called upon in the latter stages of the Championship playoff final against Reading for a penalty shootout.

The Terriers and Royals failed to break the deadlock across 90 minutes and half an hour of extra time, but it was David Wagner's Huddersfield who progressed 4-3 on penalties.

Ward was pivotal in the shootout as he saved Jordan Obita's effort, while Liam Moore failed to hit the target.

"Goalkeepers go out as heroes for saving them, but my four heroes are the boys who stuck it in the back of the net," Ward told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was 120 minutes of grit and determination. Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League - it's unbelievable."

The Terriers will join Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top flight next season.

