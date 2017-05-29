Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says that his side's promotion into the Premier League via the playoffs is a "fairytale" story.

Town edged past Reading on penalties at Wembley in order to secure their place in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1972.

"A lot of the pundits wrote us off before the season," Wagner told Sky Sports News after the contest.

"Over the season I thought we could do a little bit more, I thought around Christmas when we'd played everyone we had a chance. What happened is an unbelievable story - a fairytale.

"We tried a lot of small details to bring this club forward - usually you need three or four years to do what we've done. I am so happy because when I arrived people said I had no experience, no experience of British football, no experience of players - I always had to fight against that.

"It's proved experience is important but not everything. It's heart and desire. We only wanted to play this season to our limits, and now we know where our limit is."

Wagner has been able to secure promotion for his side after only his second season at the helm.