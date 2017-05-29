May 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Reading

Hogg (29'), Kachunga (61'), Smith (75')
FT

van den Berg (17'), Kermorgant (18'), Obita (105')
Huddersfield win 4-3 on penalties

Reading boss Jaap Stam: "To lose on penalties is hard"

Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Reading manager Jaap Stam says that losing the playoff final on penalties to Huddersfield Town is "hard".
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Reading manager Jaap Stam has praised his players' work ethic but admits that it feels "hard" to lose the Championship playoff final on penalties.

The Royals took on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town, but they failed to seal a place in the Premier League after getting beaten 4-3 in penalties at Wembley.

The contest was goalless after 90 minutes, and neither could find the breakthrough during half an hour of extra time, meaning that the winner was decided from the spot.

"You want to end the season well. It's a nice season but the final is there to be won," Stam told Sky Sports News. "We worked very hard today, it wasn't easy. To lose on penalties is hard.

"I've experienced it myself in my career. It's the cherry on the cake to win the game, but it's nobody's fault. I'm very proud of the team, what they've done, how hard they worked. They deserved to be here.

"If you don't want to play in this game, you should go and play in the amateur leagues. You could see at certain times the game was a bit reserved from both sides. You can never say to a player go and play the same as in the league because of the atmosphere.

"Hopefully we can do well next season, but to be honest I don't really want to think about that. We have this to overcome. We have our holidays and after that we'll think about next season."

Stam, who won five major trophies during a three-year spell at Manchester United, became Reading's manager last year.

Your Comments
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
