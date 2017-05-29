Huddersfield Town loanee Isaiah Brown speaks of his teammates' hard work throughout the season following their playoff promotion into the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town loanee Isaiah Brown has applauded his side's hard work throughout the season following their promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Town were able to secure progression into the English top flight following a penalty shoutout victory over Reading at Wembley, handing the club the opportunity to face the likes of Brown's parent club Chelsea come next season.

"It's a great achievement for all of us. To do it twice on penalties is amazing," Brown told Sky Sports News after the game.

"You see every day how hard we work, every player gives 100% and I think it's shown through the season we deserve this.

"This is my first time at Wembley and it's bigger than what you think on TV, and to see so many fans is amazing."

Huddersfield will be playing in the top tier for the first time since 1972.