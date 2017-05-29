May 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Reading

Hogg (29'), Kachunga (61'), Smith (75')
FT

van den Berg (17'), Kermorgant (18'), Obita (105')
Huddersfield win 4-3 on penalties

Isaiah Brown: 'Huddersfield Town promotion down to hard work'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town loanee Isaiah Brown speaks of his teammates' hard work throughout the season following their playoff promotion into the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Monday, May 29, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Huddersfield Town loanee Isaiah Brown has applauded his side's hard work throughout the season following their promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Town were able to secure progression into the English top flight following a penalty shoutout victory over Reading at Wembley, handing the club the opportunity to face the likes of Brown's parent club Chelsea come next season.

"It's a great achievement for all of us. To do it twice on penalties is amazing," Brown told Sky Sports News after the game.

"You see every day how hard we work, every player gives 100% and I think it's shown through the season we deserve this.

"This is my first time at Wembley and it's bigger than what you think on TV, and to see so many fans is amazing."

Huddersfield will be playing in the top tier for the first time since 1972.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
Your Comments
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Result: Huddersfield Town earn Premier League promotion after penalty win at Wembley
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading (4-3 on pens) - as it happened
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward plays down goalkeeping 'heroics'
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading boss Jaap Stam: "To lose on penalties is hard"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
