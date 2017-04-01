Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
Attendance: 20,154
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-1
Burton Albion

Whitehead (27'), Lowe (91')
Whitehead (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Irvine (96')
McFadzean (49'), Brayford (74'), Sordell (79'), Turner (82'), Flanagan (88'), Mousinho (94')

Burton Albion, Huddersfield Town fined by FA

A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
© Getty Images
The Football Association fine Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town after both clubs admitted a charge of misconduct for failing to control their players.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town have been fined by the Football Association after both clubs admitted charges of misconduct.

The Championship duo were charged with failing to control their players during the latter stages of Burton's surprise 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium on April 1.

Burton have been fined £5,000 by English football's governing body, while Huddersfield have been hit with a £12,500 fine due to it being their second such offence within 12 months.

"Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town have been fined £5,000 and £12,500 respectively following their Championship fixture on 1 April 2017," read a statement from the FA.

"Both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 88th minute of the match.

"Burton Albion received the standard penalty for the breach. However, as this was Huddersfield Town's second breach of Rule E20 in a 12-month period, following a similar incident during their fixture against Leeds United on 5 February 2017, the case was considered to be 'non-standard'."

Huddersfield's next match sees them host Fulham on Saturday, while Burton take on Leeds United.

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Your Comments
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'David Wagner one of best trainers in England'
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Report: Steve McClaren interested in director of football role at Huddersfield Town
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: Burton Albion defeat "a reality check"
 A general view of the ground before the FA Cup 1st Round match between Burton Albion and Oxford United at the Pirelli Stadium on November 7, 2010
Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson hits out at low attendances
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 