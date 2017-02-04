Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson reveals that he has been unhappy with the club's attendances in the Championship.

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has claimed that the club should be getting bigger crowds after earning promotion to the Championship.

The Staffordshire outfit are currently getting, on average, 836 more supporters through the gate than they did in League One last season, but Robinson has called for more fans to attend as the club look to retain their second-tier status.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "Week in and week out, we should be getting a lot more support considering we are playing in the Championship for the first time in the club's history.

"That has been the big disappointment for me - the lack of support from the town. So come on you Burton fans, get behind us and let's see more of you down here."

Burton are likely to get one of their biggest crowds of the season on Saturday afternoon when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.