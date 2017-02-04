Crowd generic

Burton Albion

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson hits out at low attendances

A general view of the ground before the FA Cup 1st Round match between Burton Albion and Oxford United at the Pirelli Stadium on November 7, 2010
© Getty Images
Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson reveals that he has been unhappy with the club's attendances in the Championship.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has claimed that the club should be getting bigger crowds after earning promotion to the Championship.

The Staffordshire outfit are currently getting, on average, 836 more supporters through the gate than they did in League One last season, but Robinson has called for more fans to attend as the club look to retain their second-tier status.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "Week in and week out, we should be getting a lot more support considering we are playing in the Championship for the first time in the club's history.

"That has been the big disappointment for me - the lack of support from the town. So come on you Burton fans, get behind us and let's see more of you down here."

Burton are likely to get one of their biggest crowds of the season on Saturday afternoon when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Read Next:
Nigel Clough to remain at Burton Albion
>
View our homepages for Ben Robinson, Football
Your Comments
More Burton Albion News
A general view of the ground before the FA Cup 1st Round match between Burton Albion and Oxford United at the Pirelli Stadium on November 7, 2010
Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson hits out at low attendances
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Nigel Clough turned down Nottingham Forest job as "matter of principle"
 Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Michael Kightly makes Burton Albion loan switch
Nigel Clough to remain at Burton AlbionClough to mull over Forest job proposalReport: Forest make Nigel Clough approachLuke Varney leaves Ipswich for BurtonBurton sign Sordell from Coventry
Result: Burton claim all three points at RotherhamTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startWard, Dallas pull out of NI squadResult: Defeat for Rowett on Burton returnRowett: 'Burton rise as big as Leicester title win'
> Burton Albion Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton28186444212360
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle28192756233359
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2816483531452
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Fulham281110746321443
10Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
11Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Queens Park RangersQPR2997132941-1234
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2977152840-1228
22Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2867153346-1325
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version