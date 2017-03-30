West Ham United to replace Slaven Bilic with David Wagner?

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is the latest name linked with replacing Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 15:23 UK

West Ham United are reportedly considering replacing under-fire manager Slaven Bilic with Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

The 48-year-old's future with the Hammers has been called into question in recent weeks after a run of form that has seen them winless in their last five Premier League outings, with defeats in the last three.

A host of Championship managers have already been linked with the post, including Newcastle United's Rafael Benitez and Reading's Jaap Stam, and according to The Telegraph, Terriers manager Wagner is also in the frame.

The German has earned plaudits for his work with the side this season, guiding them to a surprise promotion challenge and third place in the Championship table with nine games of their season remaining.

Wagner is contracted with Huddersfield until the end of next season but is thought to have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for a compensation fee.

Earlier today Bilic insisted that he is "not bothered" about speculation over his future.

Slaven Bilic points and shouts during the FA Cup fourth-round replay between West Ham United and Liverpool on February 9, 2016
