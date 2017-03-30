West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that he is not worried about the speculation over his job.

Slaven Bilic has insisted that he is not getting distracted by reports linking other managers to his job at West Ham United.

The 48-year-old has come under pressure after failing to build on last season's seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

After losing five of their opening six games, the club now reside 12th in the standings, 17 points adrift of the top seven.

Various reports have linked Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez and Reading manager Jaap Stam to the job amid claims that the West Ham board will not offer a new deal to Bilic this summer.

When asked about the speculation, the Hammers boss told reporters: "Personally, my head is clear and I still have a job to do here. I am still very motivated. I am totally focused on my job and our next game.

"We want a good finish to the season. We can go up a few places, we can go down a few as well. We have a lot of games to play and the situation is the same as it has been. I am not bothered about [a new contract] just yet."

Bilic will have one year remaining on his contract when the season comes to an end.