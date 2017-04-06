Steve McClaren is said to be interested in the vacant director of football role at Huddersfield Town following Stuart Webber's switch to Norwich City.

The Terriers boardroom role is currently vacant after previous incumbent Stuart Webber left on Thursday to take up a similar position at Norwich City.

According to The Sun, McClaren believes that his skills would suit a job away from the training ground.

The 55-year-old was also a guest at Huddersfield's 3-0 home win over Norwich on Wednesday, fuelling further speculation of a potential move.

McClaren, who has previously managed England and Middlesbrough, has been dismissed twice by Derby County and once by Newcastle United in his last three posts.