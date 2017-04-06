Crowd generic

Report: Steve McClaren interested in director of football role at Huddersfield Town

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Steve McClaren is said to be interested in the vacant director of football role at Huddersfield Town following Stuart Webber's switch to Norwich City.
Steve McClaren has emerged as a candidate for the director of football position at Huddersfield Town, according to reports.

The Terriers boardroom role is currently vacant after previous incumbent Stuart Webber left on Thursday to take up a similar position at Norwich City.

According to The Sun, McClaren believes that his skills would suit a job away from the training ground.

The 55-year-old was also a guest at Huddersfield's 3-0 home win over Norwich on Wednesday, fuelling further speculation of a potential move.

McClaren, who has previously managed England and Middlesbrough, has been dismissed twice by Derby County and once by Newcastle United in his last three posts.

