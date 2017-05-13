Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic warns his player that they "must be ready" for Tuesday's return meeting with Reading, having recovered in the first leg to earn a 1-1 draw.

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that he "cannot be completely satisfied" with Fulham's draw with Reading, warning his side that they must be up to the task in Tuesday's playoff semi-final second leg.

The Cottagers will take a 1-1 scoreline to the Madejski Stadium in midweek after recovering from a goal down, courtesy of a close-range header from Tom Cairney to cancel out Jordan Obita's earlier opener.

Jokanovic believes that it is now all to play for in the reverse fixture three days from now, praising his players for remaining in with a shout after refusing to buckle when going a goal down.

"We cannot be completely satisfied with what happens in the game," he told reporters. "But I was expecting a tough game and I believed in ourselves to win the game, but the result is what it is.

"Everything is set up for the return on Tuesday and it's open. But we must be ready, we must be better for what's going to come on Tuesday.

"We showed we weren't scared after their goal, they didn't give us a lot of space but we found more in the second half. We had many chances but we weren't clinical enough. We must be strong and believe in ourselves for the return leg."

Reading have now won one of their last six meetings with Fulham, albeit with that coming in the most recent regular league fixture in January.