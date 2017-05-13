Everton will spend time in the Netherlands as part of their pre-season preparations, while also reportedly staging a friendly in East African country Tanzania.

Ronald Koeman will take Everton to his Netherlands homeland as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Toffees will focus on fitness during their short trip away, while also potentially taking on FC Twente on July 19 if an agreement can be reached.

Everton are scheduled to return to training on July 3, three weeks before their campaign begins with a Europa League qualifier, with their first summer friendly expected to take place in Tanzania as part of a shirt sponsorship deal.

The Liverpool Echo reports that talks are ongoing over staging a match in the East African country, which will likely come after a stint in Austria if they stick with their traditional plans.

Everton, who will finish seventh in the Premier League, travel to Arsenal next weekend for their final game of the season.