Everton

Everton heading to Netherlands as part of pre-season schedule

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Everton will spend time in the Netherlands as part of their pre-season preparations, while also reportedly staging a friendly in East African country Tanzania.
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Ronald Koeman will take Everton to his Netherlands homeland as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Toffees will focus on fitness during their short trip away, while also potentially taking on FC Twente on July 19 if an agreement can be reached.

Everton are scheduled to return to training on July 3, three weeks before their campaign begins with a Europa League qualifier, with their first summer friendly expected to take place in Tanzania as part of a shirt sponsorship deal.

The Liverpool Echo reports that talks are ongoing over staging a match in the East African country, which will likely come after a stint in Austria if they stick with their traditional plans.

Everton, who will finish seventh in the Premier League, travel to Arsenal next weekend for their final game of the season.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Koeman: 'I want Ross Barkley to stay'
