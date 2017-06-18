Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford unfazed by £30m transfer

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
England Under-21s keeper Jordan Pickford is eager to focus on his side's Euro U21 2017 campaign after recently completing a £30m switch between Sunderland and Everton.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Jordan Pickford has insisted that he is not bothered by the large sum of money handed over by Everton to sign him from Sunderland.

The 23-year-old completed his move between the two clubs earlier this week, setting the Toffees back around £30m with add-ons - a record fee for a British keeper.

Pickford is glad to have got the transfer out the way with prior to England Under-21s European Championship campaign in Poland, which he kicked off in style by saving a penalty in Friday's goalless draw with holders Sweden.

"It's just a number isn't it?" he told reporters when asked about the £30m sum. "I got the deal out of the way and over the line so I could focus on the Euros.

"I didn't know too much about it until I came out here but got that done so I could focus on trying to win the Euros. When I heard about it and they said they were sorting the medical so it could go through, it's nice to get it out of the way."

Asked to comment on his vital penalty save, Pickford added: "It's pot luck sometimes but yes I was confident. I held my ground and didn't dive until late. It's a 50-50 chance. You never know.

"I enjoy the pressure. You don't know how confident or nervous he's going to be before he takes it. He might have been nervous or I might have made him change his mind. I've made that big save at the big moment. It's what I keep saying - I make big saves."

Pickford is now officially the world's third-most expensive goalkeeper in history, behind only Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon and recent Manchester City capture Ederson.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
