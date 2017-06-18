Report: David Moyes lined up for Preston North End job

David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Sunderland manager David Moyes could reportedly be on his way back to Preston North End should Simon Grayson leave the club this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 14:07 UK

Preston North End are considering an approach for former manager David Moyes should they lose Simon Grayson to Sunderland, according to a report.

The Lilywhites are bracing themselves for an offer from the Black Cats for their current boss, who has guided the club from League One and into the top half of the Championship during his four years at the helm.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Preston chiefs have already put contingency plans in place, drawing up a shortlist of candidates to potentially succeed Grayson at the Deepdale helm.

Among those included is Moyes, 15 years after he left North End for a successful stint at Everton, which would end on a sour note as he then departed for Manchester United and saw his career deteriorate.

Moyes also failed to impress in spells with Real Sociedad and Sunderland, departing the latter this summer after their relegation to the Championship, but Preston are said to be willing to give the Scotsman a chance.

Grayson claimed last week that he is "fully committed" to the Lancashire club, however, and is preparing for the 2017-18 campaign.

Simon Grayson the manager of Preston North End looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Grayson "fully committed" to Preston
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Moyes, Simon Grayson, Football
Your Comments
More Preston North End News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Report: David Moyes lined up for Preston North End job
 Simon Grayson the manager of Preston North End looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 25, 2015
Simon Grayson "fully committed" to Preston North End amid Sunderland interest
 Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers lodge bid for Preston North End striker?
Team News: Marshall absent for WolvesLive Coverage: Championship final dayResult: Newcastle seal promotion back to Premier LeagueTeam News: Mitrovic leads Newcastle United lineLive Commentary: Newcastle 4-1 Preston - as it happened
Benitez questions refereeing appointmentLambert, Barkhuizen win Championship accoladesWagner, McGeady claim Championship accoladesChampionship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Keane likely to join British club in January
> Preston North End Homepage
More Sunderland News
Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
Sunderland 'prepared to accept cut-price £85m to sell club'
 David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Report: David Moyes lined up for Preston North End job
 Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Brighton & Hove Albion 'hoping to sign Sebastian Larsson'
Pickford unfazed by £30m Everton movePaul Bracewell leaves Sunderland roleWest Ham 'in pole position to sign Kone'Sunderland put manager search on holdSunderland turn attention to Wilder?
Grayson "fully committed" to PrestonReading handed home tie in League CupDerek McInnes turns down Sunderland jobJordan Pickford seals move to EvertonShilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuit
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 