Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has told midfielder Youri Tielemans that swapping Anderlecht for Everton 'is not absolutely necessary' at this stage of his career.

The Toffees recently emerged as the frontrunners to land the 19-year-old at the end of the season after he suggested that a move to Goodison Park would make sense.

Tielemans's national team boss Martinez, who spent three years in charge of Everton, is not so sure if it is the right time for the highly-rated youngster to depart, however, citing Anderlecht as the best place to continue his development.

"It is important that he continues to challenge himself and I mean it is not that a transfer is absolutely necessary," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I see him constantly progressing, but sometimes his game may be a little too 'simple'. In addition, his winning mentality can be even better. He needs to really want to win more games.

"He is an exceptional player, we all know his qualities. What I especially like is his personality. It's incredible to see a player in nineteen years with such experience."

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck recently warned Everton that it will take a figure in excess of £15m to tempt them into selling their star asset in the summer.