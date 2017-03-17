Vincent Kompany will play no part in Belgium's international fixtures later this month, despite recently being declared fit to play by Manchester City.

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has been omitted from Belgium's squad for their upcoming games against Greece and Russia.

The 30-year-old's future at the Etihad Stadium is understood to be in doubt due to persistent injury issues in recent years, particularly since Pep Guardiola took charge at the start of the season.

Kompany, who has made just six appearances for the Citizens all term, was reported to be closing in on a return to action against Liverpool this weekend, but his absence from the Red Dragons' squad suggests that he is still not ready to feature.

Speaking to reporters, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said: "We all know how important Vincent Kompany is and how important he's going to be for the future.

"He wants to come even with one leg, that is his desire and commitment, but it's important that we protect him and we get the benefit from it. It is important we give him a bit of space and we allow him to get to match fitness. We want Vincent to be fully fit."

Kompany has not featured in the Premier League since November and has been overlooked for selection for City in their last two matches despite being back in full training.