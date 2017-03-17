Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad for upcoming matches

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany in action for Belgium on August 14, 2013.
© Getty Images
Vincent Kompany will play no part in Belgium's international fixtures later this month, despite recently being declared fit to play by Manchester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 21:22 UK

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has been omitted from Belgium's squad for their upcoming games against Greece and Russia.

The 30-year-old's future at the Etihad Stadium is understood to be in doubt due to persistent injury issues in recent years, particularly since Pep Guardiola took charge at the start of the season.

Kompany, who has made just six appearances for the Citizens all term, was reported to be closing in on a return to action against Liverpool this weekend, but his absence from the Red Dragons' squad suggests that he is still not ready to feature.

Speaking to reporters, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said: "We all know how important Vincent Kompany is and how important he's going to be for the future.

"He wants to come even with one leg, that is his desire and commitment, but it's important that we protect him and we get the benefit from it. It is important we give him a bit of space and we allow him to get to match fitness. We want Vincent to be fully fit."

Kompany has not featured in the Premier League since November and has been overlooked for selection for City in their last two matches despite being back in full training.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Kompany to return against Liverpool?
>
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Martinez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
James Milner tussles with Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
James Milner: 'Current Liverpool side among best I've played in'
 Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany in action for Belgium on August 14, 2013.
Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad for upcoming matches
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'
Yaya Toure: 'I want to stay at Man City'Kompany to return against Liverpool?Klopp defends "world-class" GuardiolaGuardiola: 'I have more power than ever'Agent: 'Toure in talks over new club'
Klopp: 'City most difficult opponent'Guardiola: "I'm so happy with the squad"Klopp: 'No special pressure against City'Guardiola to axe Kompany in mass clearout?Mourinho "disappointed" by Man City exit
> Manchester City Homepage
More Belgium News
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany in action for Belgium on August 14, 2013.
Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad for upcoming matches
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard playing like Lionel Messi'
 Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola hints at return to action for Vincent Kompany
Thibaut Courtois slams FIFA schedulingEden Hazard calf injury 'nothing serious'Eden Hazard limps off for BelgiumKompany, Dembele out of Estonia clashLukaku: 'Thierry Henry is very demanding'
Martinez: 'Kompany is not injured'Vincent Kompany pulls out of Belgium teamVertonghen, Kompany stunned by Trump winFellaini pulls out of Belgium squadGibraltar keeper addresses Benteke goal
> Belgium Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 