Eden Hazard sidelined for up to two weeks with calf injury

© SilverHub

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez expects Eden Hazard to miss around two weeks of action.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has revealed that Chelsea forward Eden Hazard will miss "between 10 and 15 days" with the calf injury picked up last week. More to follow.

Read Next:

Roberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'

>