Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Sunderland

Moyes is making his second return to Everton after his 11-year spell at the club came to an end in 2013.

As for Sunderland , they currently sit at the bottom of the table and David Moyes will recognise that his team cannot afford to suffer another defeat as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Everton head into the fixture as the form team in the top flight and Ronald Koeman will expect to close the gap on the top six with victory on Merseyside.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Everton and Sunderland .

11 min We've not seen too much of Lukaku thus far but there's not much between himself and a fine pass from Coleman. Sunderland have had one break forward but it came to nothing.

7 min SHOT! Everton have already had four corners and now Lookman sees his deflected effort well smothered by Pickford. Sunderland need to find a way to halt this pressure. It's one-way traffic.

4 min This has been a very promising start from Everton. Schneiderlin has already seen a shot deflected wide of the target before Barkley almost found Williams with a free kick. It's important that Sunderland remain resolute in these early stages. They cannot afford to go behind early on.

2 min Everton have started the match in the ascendancy and were able to win an early corner. However, it was a poor delivery into the box and Sunderland gained a goal kick.

1 min We are underway on Merseyside.

2.58pm The two teams have made their way out at Goodison Park. It all seems very friendly at the moment. I will keep you posted if it changes!

2.53pm It's going to be an interesting few minutes as far as receptions are concerned. Moyes is expected to receive a mixed one -undeservedly in my opinion - from the Everton faithful but he are yet to see how Oviedo and Gibson will be welcomed. Warmly, you'd have thought, but we shall wait and see.

2.49pm PREDICTION! Sunderland's 4-0 win at Crystal Palace is still fresh in the memory but we have to back Everton here. He may not have scored in the goalless draw away at Middlesbrough but Lukaku has been unstoppable at Goodison Park on a number of occasions this season and we expect him to score a couple today. Everton to win 3-0.

2.45pm Everton have been relatively hit and miss this season. They've had runs where they have gone undefeated and winless streaks that have seen them drop down the table. At the moment, they have not lost a Premier League game since the setback against Liverpool on December 19. It's a run which has seen five wins and three draws, and 19 goals and five clean sheets. Sunderland are going to be up against it this afternoon.

2.41pm In Pickford's absence, they have only recorded one victory in 10 fixtures, which was the 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Before that, he had been present in a team which won four times in seven games. All the defence are going to have to do their bit, but there's no doubting that he has an influence on this side.

2.37pm Pickford probably won't have time to listen to any music when the game starts - it is likely to be a busy afternoon for the young English stopper. However, his return is a significant boost for Sunderland. He hasn't featured since the Boxing Day defeat at Manchester United but if he can remain fit for the remainder of the campaign, it will give Sunderland a much better chance of remaining in the top flight. What do we think @JPickford1 is listening to here?



2.33pm Despite Manchester United being in EFL Cup action this weekend, Everton can only close the gap to four points as they chase down sixth spot. Strengthening their bid to claim seventh position is probably more realistic, and victory this afternoon would ensure that they remain at least four points above West Bromwich Albion. As for Sunderland, they can theoretically move off the bottom and outside of the relegation zone with three points but that would depend on how Crystal Palace and Hull City fare, with those two teams also in action in the 3pm kickoffs.

2.27pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture represents the 183rd time in which these two teams have met in a competitive fixture, with Everton winning 81 times in comparison to 71 victories for Sunderland. As history suggests, it is a match-up which regularly throws up different results and that has been the case over the last eight meetings, with Sunderland winning four times, Everton claiming three triumphs and the one draw coming at the Stadium of Light in November 2014. You also have to go back to Boxing Day in 1983 for the last goalless draw.

2.22pm As for Sunderland, Moyes is able to welcome back goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a number of months on the sidelines. There was also a question mark regarding how many former Everton players would be selected by Moyes. The answer to that question is two, with January arrivals Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson both starting on their return to the club, Another, Joleon Lescott, is on the bench but Steven Pienaar is out through injury. Sunderland must make do with Jason Denayer, who is absent from the squad through illness.

2.17pm Everton manager Ronald Koeman had slight injury doubts over both Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku but both offensive-minded players have been passed fit to feature in an unchanged starting lineup. It means that Ademola Lookman retains his place in the side and both Gareth Barry and James McCarthy remain on the bench.

2.13pm SUNDERLAND SUBSTITUTES: Mika, Manquillo, Lescott, Honeyman, Khazri, Love, Gooch

2.13pm SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford, Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Oviedo, Gibson, Ndong, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe

2.11pm EVERTON SUBSTITUTES: Stekelenberg, Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

2.10pm EVERTON XI: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku

2.08pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Both managers had some big decisions to make...

2.07pm The match also marks just the second time in which David Moyes has returned to Everton since his exit in 2013. His last game at Goodison Park, when he was the manager of Manchester United, proved to be his final game in charge of the Premier League giants. He will hoping he doesn't suffer the same fate if his side lose out this afternoon.

2.04pm Due to their early exits from the FA Cup, both the Toffees and the Black Cats were forced to have a break from action on the pitch but their respective managers will be hopeful that their players will return refreshed for the contest at Goodison Park this afternoon. Everton are the huge favourites to prevail on Merseyside but who knows how Sunderland will benefit taking some time away from the spotlight.