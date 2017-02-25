Record-chasing Everton striker Romelu Lukaku overcomes a calf injury to start in his side's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has overcome a calf injury to start in his side's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Belgian missed the team's mid-season trip to Dubai with the injury, but has recovered in time for today's game as he looks to add to his seven previous goals against the Black Cats - three of which came in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Lukaku is just one goal short of Duncan Ferguson's record of 60 Premier League goals for Everton, and the striker will be confident of setting a new mark this afternoon having scored seven goals in four home matches since the turn of the year.

Leighton Baines makes his 300th Premier League appearance for the club, becoming only the fourth Toffee to reach that landmark after Tim Howard (354), Leon Osman (352) and David Unsworth (302).

Indeed, it is an unchanged side from the goalless draw with Middlesbrough a fortnight ago as Everton, who have picked up a joint league-high 14 points in 2017, look to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

Sunderland are able to welcome goalkeeper Jordan Pickford back into the side as he replaces Vito Mannone having been sidelined with a knee injury since Boxing Day.

Former Everton boss David Moyes makes just his second return to Goodison Park since ending his 11-year stay at the club, and he brings with him a number of former Toffees too as Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson both face the club they left in January for the first time.

The Black Cats make just one change to the side thrashed by Southampton last time out as Fabio Borini replaces Jason Denayer, prompting a change of formation back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 system.

Everton: Joel; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Oviedo; Gibson, Ndong, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj; Defoe

Subs: Mika, Manquillo, Lescott, Honeyman, Khazri, Love, Gooch

Follow all of the action from Goodison Park courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the match.