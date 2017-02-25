Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Sunderland
 

Team News: Romelu Lukaku starts for Everton against Sunderland

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Record-chasing Everton striker Romelu Lukaku overcomes a calf injury to start in his side's Premier League clash with Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has overcome a calf injury to start in his side's Premier League clash with Sunderland at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Belgian missed the team's mid-season trip to Dubai with the injury, but has recovered in time for today's game as he looks to add to his seven previous goals against the Black Cats - three of which came in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Lukaku is just one goal short of Duncan Ferguson's record of 60 Premier League goals for Everton, and the striker will be confident of setting a new mark this afternoon having scored seven goals in four home matches since the turn of the year.

Leighton Baines makes his 300th Premier League appearance for the club, becoming only the fourth Toffee to reach that landmark after Tim Howard (354), Leon Osman (352) and David Unsworth (302).

Indeed, it is an unchanged side from the goalless draw with Middlesbrough a fortnight ago as Everton, who have picked up a joint league-high 14 points in 2017, look to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

Sunderland are able to welcome goalkeeper Jordan Pickford back into the side as he replaces Vito Mannone having been sidelined with a knee injury since Boxing Day.

Former Everton boss David Moyes makes just his second return to Goodison Park since ending his 11-year stay at the club, and he brings with him a number of former Toffees too as Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson both face the club they left in January for the first time.

The Black Cats make just one change to the side thrashed by Southampton last time out as Fabio Borini replaces Jason Denayer, prompting a change of formation back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 system.

Everton: Joel; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Oviedo; Gibson, Ndong, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj; Defoe
Subs: Mika, Manquillo, Lescott, Honeyman, Khazri, Love, Gooch

Follow all of the action from Goodison Park courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the match.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman expecting "difficult" Sunderland test
>
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson, Leighton Baines, Tim Howard, Leon Osman, David Unsworth, Jordan Pickford, Vito Mannone, David Moyes, Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson, Fabio Borini, Jason Denayer, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Romelu Lukaku starts for Everton against Sunderland
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. Sunderland
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Everton 'made January bid for Wayne Rooney'
Koeman expecting "difficult" Sunderland testKoeman "really happy" with Barkley formRoss Barkley sets goals, assists targetEverton 'join race for Ox'Everton 'interested in Palermo striker'
Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Bolasie does not blame Martial for injuryEverton join Leicester in race for Walace?Koeman: 'Lukaku fit for Sunderland game'
> Everton Homepage
More Sunderland News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Romelu Lukaku starts for Everton against Sunderland
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. Sunderland
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes: 'Disappointing day for managers'
Koeman expecting "difficult" Sunderland testSunderland staff 'at risk of losing jobs'Sunderland 'deny London move reports'Januzaj: 'Players must stick together'Koeman: 'Lukaku fit for Sunderland game'
Sunderland keen on Nice midfielder Cyprien?Defoe: 'Mum wants to know when I will retire'Long: 'Saints better than league position'David Moyes: "We didn't play well"Result: Southampton put four past Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 