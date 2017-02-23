Everton manager Ronald Koeman hails the recent form of Ross Barkley, insisting that a change of position has brought the best out of the midfielder.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that he is "really happy" with the form shown by Ross Barkley in recent weeks.

Koeman has previously demanded more from the 23-year-old and in December admitted that he was unsure whether the England international would be able to fulfil his potential.

However, a slight change of position has paid dividends for Barkley recently, and Koeman is pleased with what he has seen from the midfielder.

"We had several individual talks about his performances, about his football, about his position because in the last few games he played in a different position than he was before in the midfield, and I think that's the best for the team at the moment and for himself," he told reporters.

"He's working hard. I told him if I don't talk any more to you then you need to be afraid and I am still talking to him because I am really happy about his last performances."

Barkley has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Everton across all competitions this season.