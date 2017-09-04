World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
SlovakiaSlovakia
 

Gareth Southgate urges Wembley crowd to get behind England against Slovakia

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Gareth Southgate is eager for the England fans at Wembley Stadium to fully get behind their nation in Monday's crucial World Cup Group F qualifier with Slovakia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 16:50 UK

Gareth Southgate has urged the crowd at Wembley Stadium to fully get behind England in their crunch clash with Slovakia.

England top Group F with 17 points from seven games played and, on Monday, will face the second-placed side, who sit just two points behind.

"It's a great opportunity for us, a home game," Southgate told reporters on Sunday. "We are playing good opposition so we've got to make sure we are tactically prepared, which we will be, but also we've got to have belief in the team that we've got.

"We know the task we have; we know the opportunity. The whole country wants to be at a World Cup. It's a great opportunity for the Wembley crowd to get behind us as well. We have a responsibility to get them on their feet, but equally everywhere we go around the world, the opposition crowds really give the team a lift.

"This result can virtually get us to Russia so everybody wants that and it would be great if we get the level of support that I know that stadium can bring."

Victory on Monday night would take England five points clear at the top of Group F with two games remaining, but should Slovakia win, they will leapfrog the Three Lions into first place.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate: 'Henderson to retain captaincy'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Gareth Southgate urges Wembley crowd to get behind England against Slovakia
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'Jordan Henderson will captain England against Slovakia'
 Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Wayne Rooney not considering England playing return
Southgate backs Sterling to bounce backKane: 'England fans must stay patient'Gareth Southgate accepts supporter unrestRyan Giggs concerned for Marcus RashfordSouthgate: 'England did a professional job'
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'Henderson: 'Plenty of room for improvement'Result: Late salvo spares England blushesTeam News: Henderson to captain England in MaltaLive Commentary: Malta 0-4 England - as it happened
> England Homepage
More Slovakia News
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Gareth Southgate urges Wembley crowd to get behind England against Slovakia
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
Scotland boss Gordon Strachan 'feels sorry' for players
 Russell Martin of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Scotland defender Russell Martin: 'Result against England vital'
Result: Scotland suffer defeat away to SlovakiaGordon Strachan recalls Maloney, WallaceDurica: 'Authorities prefer England to us'Result: Lallana strikes late to win it for EnglandTeam News: Slovakia make three changes for England clash
Live Commentary: Slovakia 0-1 England - as it happenedTeam News: One change for Germany as Slovakia shuffle packLive Commentary: Germany 3-0 Slovakia - as it happenedLow ready for Slovakia after "wake-up call"Hodgson 'embarrassed' by opposition tactics
> Slovakia Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 