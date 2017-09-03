Wayne Rooney says his mind is made up on his England playing retirement, but would not rule out a role as coach or even manager in future.

Wayne Rooney has ruled out a return to the England fold as a player, but would consider a position as a coach or manager of the national team in the future.

The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer called time on his international career last month, a year before the World Cup in Russia.

Although England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for Rooney to change his mind, the Everton forward does not want to deprive any meriting squad players the chance of playing in the tournament.

"My mind is made up. I have seen it a few times where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments and it's not right," Rooney said in an interview with talkSPORT.

"The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made."

However, when asked about his thoughts on coaching England, the former Manchester United marksman replied: "England manager - you never know! I wouldn't say no!"

In addition to his record-breaking tally of 53 England goals, Rooney also made 119 appearances for his nation, second only to legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.