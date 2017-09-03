Wayne Rooney not considering England playing return

Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
© Getty Images
Wayne Rooney says his mind is made up on his England playing retirement, but would not rule out a role as coach or even manager in future.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Wayne Rooney has ruled out a return to the England fold as a player, but would consider a position as a coach or manager of the national team in the future.

The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer called time on his international career last month, a year before the World Cup in Russia.

Although England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for Rooney to change his mind, the Everton forward does not want to deprive any meriting squad players the chance of playing in the tournament.

"My mind is made up. I have seen it a few times where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments and it's not right," Rooney said in an interview with talkSPORT.

"The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made."

However, when asked about his thoughts on coaching England, the former Manchester United marksman replied: "England manager - you never know! I wouldn't say no!"

In addition to his record-breaking tally of 53 England goals, Rooney also made 119 appearances for his nation, second only to legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Sweden coach Sven-Goran Eriksson attends a press conference held by Guangzhou R&F football club in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province on June 17, 2013.
Read Next:
Eriksson: 'I hope Rooney changes his mind'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Peter Shilton, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Wayne Rooney not considering England playing return
 Raheem Sterling makes a friend during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Gareth Southgate backs Raheem Sterling to bounce back for England
 Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane: 'England fans must stay patient'
Gareth Southgate accepts supporter unrestRyan Giggs concerned for Marcus RashfordSouthgate: 'England did a professional job'Harry Kane: 'England did the job'Henderson: 'Plenty of room for improvement'
Result: Late salvo spares England blushesTeam News: Henderson to captain England in MaltaLive Commentary: Malta 0-4 England - as it happenedWayne Rooney charged with drink-drivingSouthgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'
> England Homepage
More Everton News
Raul Jimenez for Atletico Madrid on September 20, 2014
Report: Everton made late attempt to sign Benfica striker Raul Jimenez on loan
 Wayne Rooney of England applauds the supporters after his team's 1-2 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Wayne Rooney not considering England playing return
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Wayne Rooney: 'Romelu Lukaku perfect player for current Manchester United side'
Barkley: 'I didn't undergo Chelsea medical'Everton sign Fulham youngster AdeniranWayne Rooney charged with drink-drivingBarton 'embarrassed' for Barkley's agentRooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink-driving'
Birmingham sign Everton youngster WalshBarkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Moshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snub
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 