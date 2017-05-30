Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Manager of the Season

Find out who you voted as the Premier League manager of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.

Read Next:

Wenger's future 'to be decided today'

>

Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.

You May Like

Recomended from Sports Mole