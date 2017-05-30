Video: Sports Mole Reader Awards - Premier League Manager of the Season
Find out who you voted as the Premier League manager of the 2016-17 season in the Sports Mole Reader Awards.
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 12:00 UK
The curtain has closed on another season and you've spoken in the Sports Mole Reader Awards for 2016-17.
The nominees for manager of the season were Antonio Conte, Craig Shakespeare, Eddie Howe, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Sean Dyche - but who did you pick as the winner? Hit play below to find out!
