Empoli striker Levan Mchedildze is reportedly a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old, who has made 31 appearances for the Georgia national team, will be out of contract at his Italian club in June 2018.

According to GazzaMercato.it, Empoli would be prepared to accept as little as £1.7m for the international footballer in January, which has attracted the attention of a number of English clubs.

Former Palmero centre-forward Mchedildze has scored three times in seven league appearances for his Serie A club this season.