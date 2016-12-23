West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says that his club have "made bids for about four or five players" ahead of the January transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that his club have "made bids for about four or five players" ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

An impressive 2016-17 campaign to date has left the Baggies in eighth position in the Premier League table and it is understood that Pulis is keen to consolidate in the top half of the division.

It is believed that the club have launched an £18m-move for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and the Baggies manager has said that he expects January to be busy for the club.

"We've made bids for about four or five players. Doing business with people should be done directly with them. We are going to try and do everything in one window. It may take a couple of windows to get the quality in we want," Pulis told reporters.

West Brom will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend when they visit Arsenal on Boxing Day.