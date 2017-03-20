New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic

Ivan Strinic of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Crystal Palace will attempt to sign Napoli defender Ivan Strinic this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Napoli defender Ivan Strinic this summer.

The 29-year-old has only started eight Serie A matches this season, and it is understood that the experienced Croatian international will look to depart Naples at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Palace are monitoring developments at Napoli with a view to approaching the Italian club once the current season has ended.

Strinic started his professional career with Le Mans B, and has since represented Hajduk Split and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk before joining Napoli in the summer of 2015.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce is expected to be given money to spend this summer as he looks to push the Eagles up the Premier League table next season.

Faouzi Ghoulam of Algeria attempts a shot at goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Germany and Algeria at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 30, 2014
Read Next:
Bayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?
>
View our homepages for Ivan Strinic, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Sam Allardyce takes dig at Wilfried Zaha agent over exit rumours
 Ivan Strinic of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Matt Phillips, James McArthur, Grant Hanley withdraw from Scotland squad
Result: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for PalaceLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford - as it happenedVan Aanholt to miss Watford clashTottenham 'plotting raid for Barkley, Zaha'
Sam Allardyce outlines Palace ambitionsAllardyce refuses to rule out Sakho stayAllardyce "delighted" for Jermain DefoeRB Leipzig interested in Wilfried Zaha?Allardyce: 'Pressure starting to lift'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Napoli News
Ivan Strinic of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli move
Bayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Man United 'hold Dries Mertens talks'Result: Real Madrid through to quarter-finalsLive Commentary: Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo, Bale return for Real Madrid
Hamsik: 'We must attack Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Mertens should face Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'Ronaldo back in Madrid squad for Napoli tripPreview: Napoli vs. Real Madrid
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 