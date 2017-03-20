A report claims that Crystal Palace will attempt to sign Napoli defender Ivan Strinic this summer.

The 29-year-old has only started eight Serie A matches this season, and it is understood that the experienced Croatian international will look to depart Naples at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Palace are monitoring developments at Napoli with a view to approaching the Italian club once the current season has ended.

Strinic started his professional career with Le Mans B, and has since represented Hajduk Split and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk before joining Napoli in the summer of 2015.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce is expected to be given money to spend this summer as he looks to push the Eagles up the Premier League table next season.