Matt Phillips, James McArthur, Grant Hanley withdraw from Scotland squad

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley all withdraw from Scotland's squad to face Canada and Slovenia due to injury.
Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley have all withdrawn from the Scotland squad for their upcoming matches against Canada and Slovenia.

Phillips played no part in West Bromwich Albion's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday having picked up a hamstring injury, while fellow Scotland international James Morrison was also absent with an ankle injury.

Manager Tony Pulis confirmed that Morrison would still join up with the squad, though, despite most likely missing the friendly with Canada on Wednesday night.

"Phillips won't be going away with Scotland. Morrison will go, he won't be fit for the first game but there is chance he could be fit for the second game which is the big one," he told reporters.

McArthur, meanwhile, missed Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Watford through injury while Hanley picked up an unspecified problem during Newcastle United's goalless draw with Birmingham City.

Uncapped Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been called into the squad in Hanley's place.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
