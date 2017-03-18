Jeffrey Schlupp replaces the injured Patrick van Aanholt as Crystal Palace host Watford in Saturday's Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Watford at Selhurst Park.

Dutch full-back Patrick van Aanholt misses out as he is recovering from an ankle injury and the Hornets clash has come too soon for him, so Jeffrey Schlupp takes his place.

As for Walter Mazzarri, he has dropped Stefano Okaka to the substitutes' bench, with Daryl Janmaat coming into the team, and there is also a start for Craig Cathcart, with Jose Holebas missing out.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, Lee, Sako, Delaney, Kelly

Watford: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Janmaat, Capoue, Behrami, Cleverley, Niang, Deeney

Subs: Amrabat, Success, Doucoure, Zuniga, Holebas, Pantilimon, Okaka

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.