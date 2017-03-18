Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-0
Watford
 
LIVE

Team News: Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Patrick van Aanholt for Crystal Palace

A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
© Getty Images
Jeffrey Schlupp replaces the injured Patrick van Aanholt as Crystal Palace host Watford in Saturday's Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Watford at Selhurst Park.

Dutch full-back Patrick van Aanholt misses out as he is recovering from an ankle injury and the Hornets clash has come too soon for him, so Jeffrey Schlupp takes his place.

As for Walter Mazzarri, he has dropped Stefano Okaka to the substitutes' bench, with Daryl Janmaat coming into the team, and there is also a start for Craig Cathcart, with Jose Holebas missing out.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, Lee, Sako, Delaney, Kelly

Watford: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Janmaat, Capoue, Behrami, Cleverley, Niang, Deeney
Subs: Amrabat, Success, Doucoure, Zuniga, Holebas, Pantilimon, Okaka

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Read Next:
Van Aanholt to miss Watford clash
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Jeffrey Schlupp, Walter Mazzarri, Stefano Okaka, Patrick van Aanholt, Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart, Jose Holebas, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford
 Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Patrick van Aanholt to miss Crystal Palace's clash with Watford
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Team News: Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Patrick van Aanholt for Crystal Palace
Tottenham 'plotting raid for Barkley, Zaha'Sam Allardyce outlines Palace ambitionsAllardyce refuses to rule out Sakho stayAllardyce "delighted" for Jermain DefoeRB Leipzig interested in Wilfried Zaha?
Allardyce: 'Pressure starting to lift'Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsVan Aanholt plays down injury concernsAllardyce: 'We've started recovery'Allardyce praises "quality performance"
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Watford News
Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Team News: Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Patrick van Aanholt for Crystal Palace
 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'
Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sideResult: Saints edge past Watford in thrillerTeam News: Saints unchanged against WatfordWatford agree deal for Colombian defenderZarate suffers ruptured cruciate ligament
Bilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Mazzarri bemoans "silly" Watford errorsResult: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to Watford
> Watford Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28214358213767
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148748301850
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke29910103341-837
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996143952-1333
12Burnley2995153142-1132
13Watford2888123347-1432
14Leicester CityLeicester2886143346-1330
15Bournemouth2886144054-1430
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2875163546-1126
18Hull City2966172655-2924
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 