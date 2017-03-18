Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that Patrick van Aanholt will miss his side's Premier League clash with Watford.

Van Aanholt has played a key role for the Eagles since his January move to Selhurst Park, but Allardyce has said that an ankle injury will keep the Dutchman out of their Premier League match on Saturday afternoon.

Allardyce is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "I think from last time when we played at West Brom, Patrick van Aanholt is our only injury casualty from then - with his ankle.

"He's moving forward quite quickly, but it's just Patrick missing from the squad that went to West Brom."

Palace head into the contest having recorded back-to-back wins, results which have helped the club move one point above the relegation zone.