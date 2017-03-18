Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Watford
 

Patrick van Aanholt to miss Crystal Palace's clash with Watford

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that Patrick van Aanholt will miss his side's Premier League clash with Watford.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 12:12 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that Patrick van Aanholt will miss his side's fixture with Watford.

Van Aanholt has played a key role for the Eagles since his January move to Selhurst Park, but Allardyce has said that an ankle injury will keep the Dutchman out of their Premier League match on Saturday afternoon.

Allardyce is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "I think from last time when we played at West Brom, Patrick van Aanholt is our only injury casualty from then - with his ankle.

"He's moving forward quite quickly, but it's just Patrick missing from the squad that went to West Brom."

Palace head into the contest having recorded back-to-back wins, results which have helped the club move one point above the relegation zone.

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
