Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel is to join PSV Eindhoven for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign following two previous loan stints with the Dutch outfit.

The 24-year-old has made just two Premier League appearances for the Blues since joining from Dutch outfit Vitesse in 2013.

Following successful six-month stints with PSV in the second half of the previous two campaigns, Van Ginkel will now link up with the Red and Whites for the duration of 2017-18.

PSV and Chelsea have reached an agreement for a one-year loan deal for Marco van Ginkel. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/QiR9KiV4IK — PSV International (@psveindhoven) July 16, 2017

Van Ginkel, who played a part in 10 goals in 15 Eredivisie outings last term, has two years to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge.

PSV finished third in the Dutch top flight last time out, six points adrift of champions Feyenoord.