Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Danilo from Real Madrid, taking advantage of Chelsea's failure to get a deal over the line earlier this week.

The Brazil international was said to be on the brink of joining the Premier League champions earlier this week in a deal worth more than £30m.

It is claimed by The Times that an agreement was not reached between the two clubs, however, giving Man City and Italian giants Juventus renewed hope of landing the 26-year-old.

City are in the market for a new full-back after releasing Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna earlier this summer, bringing in just Kyle Walker as a replacement.

After missing out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, Guardiola is said to be prepared to go all out to get Danilo, who was back-up to Dani Carvajal in the Madrid pecking order in their memorable double-winning campaign last time out.