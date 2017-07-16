New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City join race for Real Madrid full-back Danilo?

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Danilo from Real Madrid, taking advantage of Chelsea's failure to get a deal over the line earlier this week.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Real Madrid defender Danilo, according to a report.

The Brazil international was said to be on the brink of joining the Premier League champions earlier this week in a deal worth more than £30m.

It is claimed by The Times that an agreement was not reached between the two clubs, however, giving Man City and Italian giants Juventus renewed hope of landing the 26-year-old.

City are in the market for a new full-back after releasing Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna earlier this summer, bringing in just Kyle Walker as a replacement.

After missing out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, Guardiola is said to be prepared to go all out to get Danilo, who was back-up to Dani Carvajal in the Madrid pecking order in their memorable double-winning campaign last time out.

