Chelsea 'chasing Sergio Aguero deal'

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly trying to land Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero in this summer's transfer window.
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 21:20 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly attempting to land Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

Diego Costa, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, is heading for the Stamford Bridge exit this summer after falling out with Conte, while the Premier League champions missed out to Manchester United for Everton forward Romelu Lukaku.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been strongly linked with a move to the Blues, but according to AS, the London outfit have made Aguero their number one target in this summer's transfer window.

Aguero scored 30 times in all competitions for City last season, but the 29-year-old's future at the club was thrown into question following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January, with the Brazilian displacing the experienced forward in the team.

The Argentine international has scored 169 goals in 253 appearances for Man City following a 2011 move from Atletico Madrid.

Last month, Aguero's agent Hernan Reguera insisted that his client "is happy" at the Etihad Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina celebrates his goal during the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal match against Venezuela at Gillette Stadium on June 18, 2016
Chelsea offer Juve £88m for Higuain?
