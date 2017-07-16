Marseille and Everton reportedly lead the way to sign Loic Remy from Chelsea, with the Blues happy to let him leave once a new striker has been signed.

Chelsea will allow Loic Remy to leave the club on a permanent basis once a new striker has been signed, according to a report.

The 30-year-old has been restricted to just 32 Premier League appearances in the three years since joining from Queens Park Rangers in a £10.5m deal.

Remy netted twice for Chelsea in their 8-2 win over Fulham behind closed doors on Saturday afternoon and is expected to be part of the Blues' travelling party for their tour of the Far East.

Sky Sports News reports that the club will not stand in his way if he wants to leave, but only after a new striker - likely a replacement for unsettled Diego Costa - is recruited by boss Antonio Conte.



It is claimed that Marseille and Everton currently lead the way for Remy, who joined from QPR in 2014 after a proposed move to Liverpool broke down.