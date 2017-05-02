Victor Wanyama: 'Tottenham Hotspur have not given up hope'

Victor Wanyama in action for Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama insists that his side will fight to the end in the Premier League title race as they bid to catch leaders Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has insisted that his side have not given up hope of catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Spurs have won their last nine Premier League games to keep the pressure on their London rivals, closing the gap to just four points having been 10 adrift at the beginning of April.

Time is beginning to run out for Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, and Wanyama acknowledged that his side have no option but to settle for playing catch-up over the final four games of the season.

When asked whether his side's good form has come too late, Wanyama told Sky Sports News: "It is what it is. They [Chelsea] are where they are and we are trying to give them pressure. You never know.

"We hope to continue the winning streak and see what happens. All the games remaining are very tough. West Ham are a good side so it will be a big task but hopefully we can work as we have been and get the maximum points."

Spurs take on West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City in their remaining fixtures.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Kane looking to keep pressure on Chelsea
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Wanyama, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea offer Southampton cash plus Andreas Christensen for Virgil van Dijk
 Victor Wanyama in action for Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, 2016
Victor Wanyama: 'Tottenham Hotspur have not given up hope'
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Report: Cesc Fabregas not interested in AC Milan switch
Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaKylian Mbappe 'watches Chelsea games'Report: PL giants join Schick racePedro hails "best" Chelsea goalHazard was "scared" before Everton trip
Conte delighted with strength in depthOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Conte: 'Ake can stand in for Luiz'Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Toby Alderweireld 'will only sign new Tottenham deal if release clause added'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: Tottenham Hotspur "the best team in the league"
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal's top-four hopes are all but over'
Wanyama: 'Spurs have not given up hope'Wanyama plays down North London bragging rightsKane: 'Pochettino one of best in world'Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaWalker 'furious after being dropped'
Trippier 'to be offered new Spurs deal'Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'Pardew "surprised" by Tottenham surgeCarragher: 'Spurs unlucky in title race'Report: PL giants join Schick race
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 