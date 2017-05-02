Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama insists that his side will fight to the end in the Premier League title race as they bid to catch leaders Chelsea.

Spurs have won their last nine Premier League games to keep the pressure on their London rivals, closing the gap to just four points having been 10 adrift at the beginning of April.

Time is beginning to run out for Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, and Wanyama acknowledged that his side have no option but to settle for playing catch-up over the final four games of the season.

When asked whether his side's good form has come too late, Wanyama told Sky Sports News: "It is what it is. They [Chelsea] are where they are and we are trying to give them pressure. You never know.

"We hope to continue the winning streak and see what happens. All the games remaining are very tough. West Ham are a good side so it will be a big task but hopefully we can work as we have been and get the maximum points."

Spurs take on West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City in their remaining fixtures.