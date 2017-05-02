General view of White Hart Lane

Victor Wanyama: 'Tottenham Hotspur want more than just finishing above Arsenal'

Victor Wanyama admits that Tottenham Hotspur have eyes on bigger prizes than finishing ahead of rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.
Victor Wanyama has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have eyes on bigger prizes than finishing ahead of rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 2-0 win in the North London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday and are guaranteed to finish ahead of the Gunners in the league for the first time in 21 years.

"I'm not surprised because we worked very hard and wanted to win so bad," Wanyama told Sky Sports News. "That's what happens when you want to win and you are at home. We had great support and were full of confidence.

"I think [finishing above Arsenal] is good but there are bigger things to look at. That is just us getting better and having a better season than last.

"Hopefully, we will be finishing strong and achieving a nice thing as well."

Up next for Spurs is an away fixture at West Ham United on Friday.

Kyle Walker of Tottenham during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
