Aug 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea
 

Mauricio Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that he is already "excited" about his side's opening home game of the 2017-18 Premier League season.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "excited" about his side's opening home game of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Spurs will host champions Chelsea in their first league match at Wembley, where they will play all of their home games during the upcoming campaign due to the ongoing construction of their new stadium.

The match will see last season's top two go head to head, and Pochettino is "positive" about his side's fixture schedule.

"I'm positive about the fixtures. Our first match at Wembley will be Chelsea. Our fans will be excited and we are excited," he told Spurs TV.

