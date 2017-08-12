Eric Dier wants revenge when Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle United on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Eric Dier has claimed that he and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates will have an added incentive to beat Newcastle United next season due to their humiliating loss two years ago.

The Magpies, who were already relegated at the time, claimed a 5-1 victory at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

The result prevented Spurs from finishing above arch rivals Arsenal, and now they will be seeking revenge when they face Rafael Benitez's side in the North East for the opening weekend of the new season on August 12.

After taking on the Magpies, Tottenham will host their first league game at Wembley when they welcome champions Chelsea.

"Newcastle have just come up [after winning the Championship] and I'm sure the atmosphere will be fantastic for their first game back in the Premier League," Dier told the club's official website.

"We want to start well, and make up for what happened there on the last day of the season two years ago. Then it's Chelsea - we've had some great games against them in recent seasons and we will be looking to set down an early marker."

Spurs finished second in the top flight last season.