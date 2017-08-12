Aug 12, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier seeking revenge against Newcastle on season opener

Eric Dier and Pedro tussle during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Eric Dier wants revenge when Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle United on the opening day of the Premier League season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Eric Dier has claimed that he and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates will have an added incentive to beat Newcastle United next season due to their humiliating loss two years ago.

The Magpies, who were already relegated at the time, claimed a 5-1 victory at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

The result prevented Spurs from finishing above arch rivals Arsenal, and now they will be seeking revenge when they face Rafael Benitez's side in the North East for the opening weekend of the new season on August 12.

After taking on the Magpies, Tottenham will host their first league game at Wembley when they welcome champions Chelsea.

"Newcastle have just come up [after winning the Championship] and I'm sure the atmosphere will be fantastic for their first game back in the Premier League," Dier told the club's official website.

"We want to start well, and make up for what happened there on the last day of the season two years ago. Then it's Chelsea - we've had some great games against them in recent seasons and we will be looking to set down an early marker."

Spurs finished second in the top flight last season.

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea to begin title defence against Burnley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Dier, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Eric Dier and Pedro tussle during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier seeking revenge against Newcastle on season opener
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Son suffers suspected broken armHoullier: 'Alli can be England's Zidane'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?Man City to begin Kyle Walker talks?Alli: 'I will not change playing style'
Harry Kane to retain England captaincyKane to become permanent England captain?Lloris: 'Kane destined to be captain'Moussa Sissoko linked with Marseille moveDidier Deschamps: 'Lloris accepts blame'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Eric Dier and Pedro tussle during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier seeking revenge against Newcastle on season opener
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Benitez looks to Liverpool clashesMitrovic: 'Newcastle future undecided'Tammy Abraham 'unsure' on futureFreddie Woodman to return to Kilmarnock?Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stay
Mike Ashley 'willing to sell Newcastle'Jokanovic: 'Cairney will not join Newcastle'Woodman "not sure" of Newcastle futureGriffiths on Newcastle, West Brom radar?Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on future
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 