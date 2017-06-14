Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min suffers suspected broken arm

Son Heung-Min has a rest during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min suffers a suspected broken arm on international duty, which could affect his pre-season schedule.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Son Heung-min's pre-season schedule with Tottenham Hotspur could be affected after he suffered a suspected broken arm while on international duty.

The 24-year-old was visibly in pain following a clash in the air with Qatar's Mohammed Musa during South Korea's 3-2 World Cup qualifying defeat on Tuesday.

The extent of Son's injury is unknown, but PA reports that the awkward landing is likely to have resulted in a broken arm.

Son was due to be given an extended break by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, but his injury could affect plans to join the club's 10-day tour of the United States at the end of July.

The forward was an impressive member of Tottenham's team last season as he contributed with 21 goals.

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Read Next:
Son: 'Spurs are hungry for success'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Son Heung-min, Mauricio Pochettino, Mohammed Musa, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
 Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy for France game
Son suffers suspected broken armHoullier: 'Alli can be England's Zidane'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?Man City to begin Kyle Walker talks?Alli: 'I will not change playing style'
Kane to become permanent England captain?Lloris: 'Kane destined to be captain'Moussa Sissoko linked with Marseille moveDidier Deschamps: 'Lloris accepts blame'Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham interest
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 