Son Heung-min's pre-season schedule with Tottenham Hotspur could be affected after he suffered a suspected broken arm while on international duty.

The 24-year-old was visibly in pain following a clash in the air with Qatar's Mohammed Musa during South Korea's 3-2 World Cup qualifying defeat on Tuesday.

The extent of Son's injury is unknown, but PA reports that the awkward landing is likely to have resulted in a broken arm.

Son was due to be given an extended break by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, but his injury could affect plans to join the club's 10-day tour of the United States at the end of July.

The forward was an impressive member of Tottenham's team last season as he contributed with 21 goals.