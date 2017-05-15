Gary Neville says that Antonio Conte's ability to find a decent balance of attack and defence has led Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has praised Chelsea manager Antonio Conte for creating the right balance of attack and defence in the club's successful season.

The Blues sealed the Premier League title with two games to spare when they earned a 1-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion last Friday.

After losing to Liverpool and Arsenal in September, Conte switched his system to 3-4-3 and Chelsea began to dominate, suffering defeat just three more times.

"There were big doubts about them at the start of the season after what had happened last year but he got the best players back playing again," Neville told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "He got them re-motivated and they picked themselves up. For me, fantastic football is balancing defence and attack and they've had it all season."

Chelsea have an opportunity to win two trophies this season as they will end their campaign taking on Arsenal in the FA Cup final.